Wheelie menace: Cops to take action against mechanics, garage owners who modify bikes

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a week ago, The New Indian Express had a report on the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) carrying out special drives to crack down on people popping wheelies and drag racing. Now, the traffic police have not only decided to nab riders but are also on the lookout for mechanics and garages who modify these bikes and cars for drag racing. They will get details from these places on such riders.

“Come Friday, we will launch a strict enforcement drive to curb drag racing. The traffic police will locate spots where drag races take place and will nab people who participate. Not only riders, but we will also go to different automobile engineering stations, garages, mechanics and those involved in the modification of cars and bikes to warn them,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Harishekaran P.

This apart, the traffic police will also check their social media handles to find complaints of wheelie popping and drag racing. “If people tag us with a picture and a clear registration number, it will be easier to nab people responsible,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Harishekaran also pointed out that this time there will be no fines. A case will be booked immediately and the owner will be arrested. “All the drag racers will be caught and questioned about other drag racers they know. Though we have seen a comparative decrease in cases from last year, it’s high time we put an end to this,” he added.