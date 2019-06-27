Home Cities Bengaluru

Wheelie menace: Cops to take action against mechanics, garage owners who modify bikes

Harishekaran also pointed out that this time there will be no fines. A case will be booked immediately and the owner will be arrested.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bengalurean doing a wheelie in the city

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a week ago, The New Indian Express had a report on the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) carrying out special drives to crack down on people popping wheelies and drag racing. Now, the traffic police have not only decided to nab riders but are also on the lookout for mechanics and garages who modify these bikes and cars for drag racing. They will get details from these places on such riders.  

“Come Friday, we will launch a strict enforcement drive to curb drag racing. The traffic police will locate spots where drag races take place and will nab people who participate. Not only riders, but we will also go to different automobile engineering stations, garages, mechanics and those involved in the modification of cars and bikes to warn them,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Harishekaran P.

This apart, the traffic police will also check their social media handles to find complaints of wheelie popping and drag racing. “If people tag us with a picture and a clear registration number, it will be easier to nab people responsible,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Harishekaran also pointed out that this time there will be no fines. A case will be booked immediately and the owner will be arrested. “All the drag racers will be caught and questioned about other drag racers they know. Though we have seen a comparative decrease in cases from last year, it’s high time we put an end to this,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road safety bengaluru wheelies modified bike bengaluru traffic
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp