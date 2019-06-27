You don’t need heroin to be a hero, say students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The students of St Joseph’s Pre University College (SJPUC), joined by their counterparts from Mount Carmel College, Jyoti Nivas College and Baldwin Women’s Methodist College (BWMC), took out a rally on Wednesday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The rally started from St Joseph’s Boys High School winding its way to the Sapper War Memorial and then back to the school.

“The idea to conduct the rally every year is to end drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The younger generation is our future and they are the ones who need to take up the initiative and tell the world what is wrong and what is right,” said Dr Christopher Hoskins of the Center for Social Concern at St Joseph’s PU College.

The students created awareness on drug abuse and illicit trafficking during the rally by holding placards with slogans like ‘You don’t need heroin to be a hero’, ‘Life can take you more higher than drugs’, ‘A friend indeed, won't make you smoke that weed’ and many more.

Both St Joseph’s Pre University College and Jyoti Nivas College (JNC) students performed street plays which showed the ill effects of drug abuse. JNC girls did a street play in Kannada that delivered the message that drugs not only kill oneself but even the loved ones. The play is about a boy topping 2nd PUC exams and getting a merit seat in a top engineering college, but getting addicted to drugs.

A flash mob was conducted by St Joseph’s and Mount Carmel students. There was also a contest for the colleges which made the best placards. MCC bagged the first place, followed by BWMC and JNC.