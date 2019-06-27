Home Cities Bengaluru

You don’t need heroin to be a hero, say students

Both St Joseph’s Pre University College and Jyoti Nivas College (JNC) students performed street plays which showed the ill effects of drug abuse.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Students of various colleges take part in a rally organised to spread awareness on drug abuse and human trafficking, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The students of St Joseph’s Pre University College (SJPUC), joined by their counterparts from Mount Carmel College, Jyoti Nivas College and Baldwin Women’s Methodist College (BWMC),  took out a rally on Wednesday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The rally started from St Joseph’s Boys High School winding its way to the Sapper War Memorial and then back to the school. 

“The idea to conduct the rally every year is to end drug abuse and illicit trafficking.  The younger generation is our future and they are the ones who need to take up the initiative and tell the world what is wrong and what is right,” said Dr Christopher Hoskins of the Center for Social Concern at St Joseph’s PU College.

The students created awareness on drug abuse and illicit trafficking during the rally by holding placards with slogans like ‘You don’t need heroin to be a hero’, ‘Life can take you more higher than drugs’, ‘A friend indeed, won't make you smoke that weed’ and many more.

Both St Joseph’s Pre University College and Jyoti Nivas College (JNC) students performed street plays which showed the ill effects of drug abuse. JNC girls did a street play in Kannada that delivered the message that drugs not only kill oneself but even the loved ones. The play is about a boy topping 2nd PUC exams and getting a merit seat in a top engineering college, but getting addicted to drugs.  
A flash mob was conducted by St Joseph’s and Mount Carmel students. There was also a contest for the colleges which made the best placards. MCC bagged the first place, followed by BWMC and JNC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp