Lovers jump from hilltop after parents oppose marriage, survive with fractures

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset about their parents not consenting to their marriage, a couple tried to kill themselves by jumping from Ramadevarabetta in Ramanagara district on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday afternoon, they reached Ramadevarabetta around 2.30pm and jumped from atop the hill. They fell on the trees first and then hit the ground. Though they fell from a height of around 100ft, both survived with only fractures,” a police source said. They have been hospitalised and their condition is said to be stable.

Suresh (21) and his 18-year-old girlfriend Shreya (names changed) attempted suicide. While Suresh, a resident of Avalahalli in Bengaluru, is a private firm employee, Shreya is studying ITI and is a resident of Srinagar.

Police said the two were in a relationship for a few years and wanted to get married. They spoke to their parents about it and Suresh’s parents even met Shreya’s family. However, Shreya’s parents did not agree to the proposal as the two families belonged to different castes. A case has been registered in Ramanagar Rural police station.