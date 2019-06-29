IMA fraud: ED issues notice to Zameer Khan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a notice to Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Zameer Ahmed Khan, in connection with the IMA Gold multi-crore fraud case. The ED has already provisionally attached properties worth Rs 209 crore belonging to IMA. On Friday, ED officials issued notice to the minister asking for his reply before July 5.

Speaking to reporters, Zameer confirmed that he had received the notice. “Is there anything wrong in issuing a notice? They are doing their job. I had sold a property to him (IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan) and maybe that is why they have issued the notice. I will reply to it before July 5.”

Though the minister has admitted to receiving the notice, it is not yet known what clarifications the ED has sought from him. Mohammed Mansoor Khan has been absconding for more than 20 days now and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government of Karnataka is investigating the case and is on the lookout for him.