KSRTC buses to play messages on women safety

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon play safety messages for women passengers, especially lone passengers travelling long distances in buses.

There have been complaints by women passengers, especially lone passengers who take night buses, about sexual harassment by male passengers. KSRTC had started automatic blocking of seats next to lone woman passenger.

“It’s a unique system, where once a passenger takes the seat next to lone woman passenger, the seat next to her will be blocked immediately. If any other woman passenger tries to take the seat, the blocked seat will be opened. Inspite of having this system, there have been harassment cases,’’ said a senior official.

Now, in order to contribute to women passengers’ safety, the KSRTC will introduce a recorded message of KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalsad. In the message, he appeals to women to raise complaints for any untoward incidents, so that it is easier to take action against the passenger. Not just this, this will also warn offenders. “The minute it is announced, it will instill fear among such people,’’ official said.

Mobile breast cancer screening bus launched

Bengaluru: Rotary Bangalore Palmville on Saturday launched The Pink Express — a mobile breast cancer screening centre equipped with breast cancer screening equipment. The event was attended by senior dignitaries from Rotary and Sakra World Hospital, Whitefield. The Pink Express will be used for conducting awareness and screening camps for the underprivileged free of cost. “The technology used for screening is based on Thermal Imaging. This is a ‘no touch no pain’ process,” Ritesh Goel, President of Rotary Palmville said. It will travel to across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to do the camps.ENS