BWSSB to replace old machinery

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decades-old machinery used at BWSSB pumping stations has resulted in three water shutdowns in the city within a month, two unscheduled. The state government has given BWSSB permission to go ahead with another round of tenders to replace them.

There are plans to replace the pumps at Torekadanahalli, Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations of Cauvery Water Supply Stage II (commissioned in 1983) and Stage III (commissioned in 1993), along with beakers, transformers, cables and electromechanical motors. BWSSB spends `33 crore per month on its power bills.

Tushar Girinath, chairman, BWSSB, said, “The first round of tenders floated by the board was turned down by the finance department, as they felt more that 6 per cent energy needs to be saved. When giving approval for re-tendering, it has insisted that energy savings following replacement of equipment must be 8 per cent.” The water supply board will consult TERI, he added.

The tenders are being called under ‘Energy Saving Viability Gap Financing’ model. “The contractor will replace all parts. This would save BWSSB electricity, which is consumed excessively.”