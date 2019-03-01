Home Cities Bengaluru

Most H1N1 Cases in East Bengaluru

According to the data released by the District Health Family Welfare office, 39 cases of swine flu were confirmed in the city as of Thursday.

Swine flu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health department officials on Thursday cautioned the public about H1N1 or swine flu cases in the city. According to the data released by the District Health Family Welfare office, 39 cases of swine flu were confirmed in the city as of Thursday.

Addressing the media, Dr Sunanda, surveillance officer, said of the 39 cases, 21 are from East Bengaluru. “At least 70 per cent of the confirmed cases and suspected cases are from East Bengaluru. Most of the migratory population, especially labourers who come from Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra to work in garment factories and construction sites, are based in East Bengaluru. Of the 21 cases, two are children,” she said.

Department officials have been doing surveillance and awareness activities to ensure that the disease is contained. “At least 3,000 houses have been surveyed. The highest number of suspected cases were reported between September and December. Also, Tamiflu tablets have been distributed. People can take these in case they show symptoms,” Dr Sunanda said.

