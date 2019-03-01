Home Cities Bengaluru

New approach roads to Kanminike BDA flats

Published: 01st March 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To lure people to opt for its flats in Kanminike area, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has now decided to improve accessibility to its property from surrounding main roads. For this, three approach roads are to be built.

A total of 936 BDA flats out of 3,235 flats comprising 1, 2 and 3-BHK units have been sold as of February 22. Flats in Kanminike have clearly not caught the fancy of home buyers as 895 flats here are still unsold — 535 of them in Kanminike Phase-2, 275 in Phase-3 and 95 in Phase-3. To make purchase of flats easy, BDA launched across-the-table sale from August 11, 2017.

Engineer Officer of BDA, Vinayak Sugur, who is in charge of housing flats, told The New Indian Express, “The BDA Commissioner has directed us to create as many avenues as possible to reach the flats. We have readied three possible routes which will help residents reach the nearest main road easily. If required, we will create more,” he said.

According to A Sushma, Executive Engineer, one road will come up from behind the Railway Disaster Management Institute at Hejjala via Judicial Layout to the BDA apartments. “We already have land here and so will be calling for short-term tenders in a day or two,” she said. The road will run a length of 520 metres and will be 18 metres wide.

Two other roads will run from Mysuru Road towards Kanminike. One of them will be 842 metres in length and the other 632 metres and both will be 18 metres wide. “Talks are on with farmers to acquire portions of land required for it,” Sushma added.

Flats in Valegarahalli Phase V, Halagevaderahalli, Doddabanahalli, Alur Phase-2 (Type 2) have been fully sold. However, 2,298 flats are still unsold in the areas of Kanminike, Komaghatta Phase-I and 2, Malagala Phase-2, Alur Phase-2 (Type 3), Doddabanahalli Phase-2 and 3 and Valagerahalli Phase-5. A few banks and the police department have expressed interest to buy them in bulk for their employees and the process of finalising them is still on.

Bangalore Development Authority Kanminike area

