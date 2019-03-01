PU II exams from today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The final examinations for the second year pre-university courses are all set to begin from Friday with as many as 6,73,606 students appearing across the state at 1,013 examination centres.The examinations will begin with Physics and Economics subjects on day one, between 10.15am and 1.30pm.

Over 2,026 squads will be operating and keeping an eye on these exam centres, and noone will be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid identity card. Furthermore, all examinations will be under CCTV surveillance.

The department of pre-university education has taken measures to close all photocopy shops near the examination centres, and Section 144 (prohibition of an assembly of more than four persons in an area) will be invoked 100 metres around the examination centre.