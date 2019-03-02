Home Cities Bengaluru

School recreates periodic table to honour scientist C V Raman  

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 in memory of Sir CV Raman and his discovery, the ‘Raman effect’. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to acknowledge the contributions of Noble laureate scientist C V Raman in the field of science and educate fellow students about the role of science in their daily lives, students from Canadian International school celebrated National Science day by recreating a Periodic Table at their school campus. More than 100 students participated in creating a visual layout of the periodic table under the guidance of their teacher, Sita Venkataraman.

Acknowledging the need to teach the complex concepts of chemistry in simpler ways and help students understand how various elements of periodic table play a vital role in their daily lives, the teacher adopted this method to make learning fun.
