Home Cities Bengaluru

Manager, two others booked for Rs 21.86 crore bank fraud

According to the complaint filed by the zonal manager of the bank, the fraud was executed between 2013 and 2016, when Saroja was serving as the manager of the bank.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked the branch manager of a private bank for financial fraud of Rs 21.86 crore. Along with two accomplices, the accused had allegedly swindled off the money. The accused are KR Saroja, Branch Manager of a private bank in Jayanagar, Srinivasa Gowda, President of Karnataka Human Rights Panel and Harisha, a resident of Kallappa Block, Srinagar.

According to the complaint filed by the zonal manager of the bank, the fraud was executed between 2013 and 2016, when Saroja was serving as the manager of the bank. During the period, she allegedly sanctioned and disbursed various loans to the accused worth Rs 21.86 crore. The loans were granted against the submission of forged and fabricated documents which were provided by the two other accused in the case.

The complainant has also alleged that Srinivasa and Harisha had arranged fabricated bills and invoices from non-existent firms. Using the same, Saroja disbursed the loans to the accounts of the duo by abusing her official position in the bank. “Proceeds of the loan were later allowed to be withdrawn and utilised for purposes other than for which the loans were sanctioned at concessional rates..”, the FIR said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bank fraud CBI Manager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp