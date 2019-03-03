Manager, two others booked for Rs 21.86 crore bank fraud

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked the branch manager of a private bank for financial fraud of Rs 21.86 crore. Along with two accomplices, the accused had allegedly swindled off the money. The accused are KR Saroja, Branch Manager of a private bank in Jayanagar, Srinivasa Gowda, President of Karnataka Human Rights Panel and Harisha, a resident of Kallappa Block, Srinagar.

According to the complaint filed by the zonal manager of the bank, the fraud was executed between 2013 and 2016, when Saroja was serving as the manager of the bank. During the period, she allegedly sanctioned and disbursed various loans to the accused worth Rs 21.86 crore. The loans were granted against the submission of forged and fabricated documents which were provided by the two other accused in the case.

The complainant has also alleged that Srinivasa and Harisha had arranged fabricated bills and invoices from non-existent firms. Using the same, Saroja disbursed the loans to the accounts of the duo by abusing her official position in the bank. “Proceeds of the loan were later allowed to be withdrawn and utilised for purposes other than for which the loans were sanctioned at concessional rates..”, the FIR said.