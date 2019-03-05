Bengaluru saloon offers 'Abhinandan' gunslinger moustache style to customers for free

By ANI

BENGALURU: A hair cutting saloon in Bengaluru is giving free Wing Commander Abhinandan like moustaches and hairstyle to its customer.

Ever since Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home on Friday from Pakistan, his swashbuckling gunslinger moustache and equally suave hairstyle have become the new fad among men across the country.

Wing Commander Varthaman, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where his aircraft was shot down on March 27. He ejected safely and was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army when his parachute drifted and fell inside PoK.

He was, however, released on March 1 by Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on February 28, announced the release of Abhinandan, calling it a “peace gesture”.India however used diplomatic and military pressure to ensure that Pakistan releases Abhinandan unconditionally.

"We want to see everybody's face like that of Abhinandan and we all are proud of our brave soldier. Till now 640 customers have come for getting their moustaches styled like Abhinandan," said Nanesh, the owner of the saloon.

"I am feeling very happy that Abhinandan returned. We are here because soldiers like Abhinandan are there to protect us and guard our borders. After I had got my moustaches trimmed like him, everybody is looking at me with attention," said Tejas a customer.