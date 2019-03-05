Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru saloon offers 'Abhinandan' gunslinger moustache style to customers for free

Ever since the IAF pilot returned home on Friday from Pakistan, his swashbuckling gunslinger moustache and equally suave hairstyle have become the new fad among men across the country.

Published: 05th March 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: A hair cutting saloon in Bengaluru is giving free Wing Commander Abhinandan like moustaches and hairstyle to its customer.

Ever since Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home on Friday from Pakistan, his swashbuckling gunslinger moustache and equally suave hairstyle have become the new fad among men across the country.

Wing Commander Varthaman, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where his aircraft was shot down on March 27. He ejected safely and was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army when his parachute drifted and fell inside PoK. 

He was, however, released on March 1 by Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on February 28, announced the release of Abhinandan, calling it a “peace gesture”.India however used diplomatic and military pressure to ensure that Pakistan releases Abhinandan unconditionally.

"We want to see everybody's face like that of Abhinandan and we all are proud of our brave soldier. Till now 640 customers have come for getting their moustaches styled like Abhinandan," said Nanesh, the owner of the saloon. 

"I am feeling very happy that Abhinandan returned. We are here because soldiers like Abhinandan are there to protect us and guard our borders. After I had got my moustaches trimmed like him, everybody is looking at me with attention," said Tejas a customer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinandan Varthaman Wing Commander Abhinandan Gunslinger Moustache

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp