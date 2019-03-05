Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru family booked for cheating filmmakers

The prime accused, Anurag (32), targeted documentary film-makers and took lakhs of rupees from them as fees.

BENGALURU: Banashankari police have filed a case against four members of a family who were allegedly conning people on the pretext of giving permission for  shooting films inside the Vidhana Soudha.

The prime accused, Anurag (32), runs a photo studio on KR Road. He claimed that his father, Rajesh (55), had an office in Vidhana Soudha and could easily get permission for shoots. Anurag only targeted documentary film-makers and took lakhs of rupees from them as fees.

A film-maker couple Suneetha and Bhaskar who paid `8 lakh, complained against him. Anurag allegedly told the couple that he was the CEO of the Smart City Project and even asked the couple to visit his house promising projects.

However, after taking `8 lakh from them, Anurag and his family started avoiding the couple making them suspicious of the deal.

A senior police officer said that they had registered an FIR, naming all the four members of the family.  “We are now verifying the facts to take action against the accused, but we are yet to take statements from Anurag,” the police officer added. No arrests have been made so far in the case.

