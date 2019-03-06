Home Cities Bengaluru

Deemed, private medical universities urged to fix one fee for PG seats

In the state, there are eight deemed-to-be medical universities of which four are sharing their seats with the government as they have got enhancement on the seats.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has requested deemed-to-be medical universities and private medical universities in the state to fix an equal fee structure for post-graduate medical seats which they share with the state.The government made the request on Tuesday at a meeting with the deemed and private medical universities and chaired by Medical Education Minister E Tukaram.

According to sources from the medical education department who were present at the meeting,  while the private varsities have agreed for the request, the deemed universities sought more time. Dr Balakrishna Shetty, Vice-chancellor, Shree Siddhartha University (deemed-to-be) Tumakuru, said, “Government’s proposal is to fix uniform fee for the seats which we share with it. But we (deemed universities) have not agreed yet. We will discuss and get back to the government.”

In the state, there are eight deemed-to-be medical universities of which four are sharing their seats with the government as they have got enhancement on the seats. As per the University Grants Commission norms, to get enhancement of seats, an NOC from the concerned state government is a must.

And during the enhancement, government put a condition for such institutions to share 12% of the enhanced seats with it.“Currently, NITTE University, Manipal University, Yenepoya University and JSS University give their seats to the government,” said an official of the medical education department. However, Ramaiah, Adichunchanagiri and SDM are private medical universities in the state. As per the existing structure, every private and deemed-to-be medical university has a separate fee structure even for the seats that they share with the government. 

