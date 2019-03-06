Home Cities Bengaluru

Hetthumbe can provide relief from knee pain

 The knee is said to be one of the largest joints in the body, which are involved in a number of functions, primarily bearing the weight of the entire body.

By Ganesh Babu NM
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  The knee is said to be one of the largest joints in the body, which are involved in a number of functions, primarily bearing the weight of the entire body. This, in addition to facilitating many activities such as walk, run, bend, sit, squat, twist, rotate and so on. But a simple pain in the knee may slow down or hold back all such functions. Statistics reveal the increasing number of knee problems due to several reasons, including the sudden change in lifestyle. A simple remedy for knee pain can be found in our traditional systems of medicine. 

The Maha Drona is the plant recommended by our medicinal systems. The leaves of Maha Drona are filled to the half of a mud pot and Gingelly oil is filled three by fourth. The mouth of the pot is tied with a cotton cloth and kept in a sunny place for a month. Month-old Maha Drona leaves soaked oil are heated and applied on the knees gently. This is reported to be one of the best remedies for knee pain. Maha Drona is scientifically known as Anisomeles malabarica (L.) R. Br. ex Sims belonging to Lamiaceae family (popularly known as Mint/ Basil family).

Maha Drona is an undershrub or shrub, which is about two metres tall. Stems are bluntly four-angled. The leaves are about two to eight cm long and 1.5 to 2.5 cm broad, the floral leaves about one cm long and are white woolly. Inflorescences are terminal Spikes, 5 to 25 cm long. Flowers are pink with white streaks or entirely white. 

Maha Drona is also used to treat fever, swellings, snake and scorpion-bite poisons. In the Siddha system of medicine and in Malayalam, it is known as Perum Thumba(i). Another name in Siddha is Pey Miratti meaning ‘can keep away the evil spirits’. The green leaves of Perum thumbai are used as wick to light oil lamps. In Kannada, this plant is known as Hetthumbe.

