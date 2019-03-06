In death, Bengaluru youth gives life to five

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man who was declared brain dead after an accident, will give a new lease of life to five people from the city, as his wife has come forward to donate his vital organs.

Ashok Kumar was declared brain dead at a private hospital on Bannerghatta Road and a team of doctors transplanted his heart, kidneys and corneas. A green corridor was created from Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road to MS Ramaiah, MSR Nagar, to transport the heart.

Ashok was injured in a road accident on Sunday, near Vellore junction, and had suffered severe head injuries. He was shifted to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brain dead on Tuesday, after which, his wife gave her consent to donate his organs.