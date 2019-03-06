Home Cities Bengaluru

In death, Bengaluru youth gives life to five

green corridor was created from Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road to MS Ramaiah, MSR Nagar, to transport the heart.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

operation theatre surgery

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 28-year-old man who was declared brain dead after an accident, will give a new lease of life to five people from the city, as his wife has come forward to donate his vital organs.

Ashok Kumar was declared brain dead at a private hospital on Bannerghatta Road and a team of doctors transplanted his heart, kidneys and corneas. A green corridor was created from Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road to MS Ramaiah, MSR Nagar, to transport the heart.

Ashok was injured in a road accident on Sunday, near Vellore junction, and had suffered severe head injuries. He was shifted to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brain dead on Tuesday, after which, his wife gave her consent to donate his organs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
organ donation brain dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp