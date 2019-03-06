Nurseries to be established on lake beds within Bengaluru

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Forest Department have several nurseries located in different zones like Yelahanka, Kudlu gate, HAL Airport and Bangalore University campus, water scarcity, as well as a space crunch, are resulting in extremely low yields with

most nurseries faltering for lack of space.

In order to deal with the worsening situation, the BBMP is now planning on establishing new nurseries, around lake beds, to help with water availability as well as space. Constructing a nursery requires at least two acres of land for a capacity of 2,00,000 saplings. “We are looking for a permanent establishment this time. It is extremely difficult to find vacant land anywhere in the city and even if we do there is water shortage in most of the areas.

What if we establish the new nurseries someplace where the borewell water is not sufficient or stops working. We want proper space and resources this time to make this initiative successful,” said Chola Raju, Deputy Conservator of Forests. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been allotted for the cause.Few lake beds have been identified in North and South Sub Division, such as Kalkere Lake, Hulimavu Lake, Kempambudhi Kere, Dasarahalli Lake, Mallathahalli Lake, Attur Lake and Bellandur Lake, for setting up the new nurseries.

“We have listed out these lakes after careful consideration. We will also conduct a spot inspection to make sure these sites have the right parameters to run the nursery,” said A D Prakash, Assistant Conservator of Forests. Once the project takes off, these sites will be fenced in order to protect the saplings and then pipelines will be laid.

Leveling of the land will be done and tanks will be constructed for storing water. Additionally, borewells will also be dug to ensure steady supply of water. The department is also planning on building watchman sheds to ensure that a person will be present there at all times. The aim is to create space for ten lakh saplings.Jagannatha Rao, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Lakes) said that the lakes department will also look into the list and decide accordingly once the list is finalised.