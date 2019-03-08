Home Cities Bengaluru

SC/ST, OBC students clash during protest at Bangalore University campus

During the protest at Jnana Bharati campus, students belonging to the SC/ST community raised objections to the protest saying that they were not invited.

Published: 08th March 2019 06:27 AM

The Bangalore University campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A protest called by Other Backward Classes (OBC) Post Graduate and PhD Students’ Association at Bangalore University turned into a fight between students on Thursday.

During the protest at Jnana Bharati campus, students belonging to the SC/ST community raised objections to the protest saying that they were not invited. It soon escalated into a fight between OBC and SC/ST students. Jnana Bharati police rushed to the spot and detained a few students.  

