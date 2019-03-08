Power cuts leave Bengaluru residents irked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While temperatures continue to soar, residents of several parts of Bengaluru are also having to face the additional burden of unscheduled power cuts. With exams under way for II PU students and other exams scheduled to begin this month, parents are irked. “On March 1, we did not have power for the entire night. On the following days as well, we faced power cuts and local officials said that there was a major fault,” Anupama Deshpande, a resident of Income Tax Layout in Vijayanagar.​

Over the past few days, Bengaluru is witnessing temperatures of 4-5 degrees above normal. “We are seeing issues like cable faults, CT flashovers and also a rise in demand,” a senior BESCOM official said. Currently, the city’s demand for power is around 55-60 million units per day with a peak power consumption of around 2900 mega watt.

“There is no power shortage as we are getting good supply of power from solar generation. However, in cases of faults, there is some restriction on supply as our teams fix the issue. We have asked all operations and maintenance staff to be on alert as it is the exam season, and to fix the issues as soon as possible,”

said C Shikha, Managing Director, BESCOM.