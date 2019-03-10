Home Cities Bengaluru

CBSE Class X exams: Out-of-syllabus questions in Kannada paper shock students

Some centres advised the students to leave the answer blank by writing the question number. 

Published: 10th March 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Exam hall, CBSE board exam, CBSE students

Image of students writing CBSE board exam used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Class 10 students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) who have attempted the Kannada (second language) paper on Saturday were shocked to find out-of-syllabus questions which carry 24 marks. Students who appeared for the exams in city centres said that they realised it within 15 minutes of getting the question paper.

“As soon as I got the paper, I started reading it and saw that there were many questions not in our syllabus,” said a student. Both parents and students filed complaints before the schools authorities.

“When we went through the question paper after the completion of the examination, we realised that several questions were picked from the old syllabus. As they have not studied the syllabus, the children were unable to attempt those questions,” say parents.

However, according to the principals of CBSE schools in the city and the teachers who handle the subject, those questions from old syllabus carried 17 marks, and not 24 marks. “Choices were given to students in a few areas where questions from both old and new syllabus were given.

So, students answered them. But, where there was no choice, students could not attempt. As per our analysis, this carries around 17 marks,” said a CBSE school principal. Meanwhile, some centres advised the students to leave the answer blank by writing the question number. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE CBSE Board exams CBSE Class X exams CBSE Kannada exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp