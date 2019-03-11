Home Cities Bengaluru

I still cannot believe this autorickshaw is mine: Shantha

Published: 11th March 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

A jubilant Shantha poses for the camera on Sunday.

A jubilant Shantha poses for the camera on Sunday. | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I was dreaming of owning a three-wheeler for so many years, and it has finally become true. I still cannot believe this auto is mine,’’ Shantha (59), who has been driving an autorickshaw for 27 years, told The New Indian Express.

Shantha was handed over the key of the autorickshaw by MLC Rizwan Arshad and MLA N A Haris on Sunday.“It’s a button-start vehicle, not a kick-start auto. It’s easier for me to start. I am so happy,’’ Shantha said, adding that she planned to take her husband and grandson for a ride later.

Arshad and his social media team came forward to help Shantha after TNIE published a report titled ‘At 59, after driving for 27 years, she wants to own autorickshaw’ on Friday. They said they would try to get her a caste certificate and other documents, which were gutted in a fire accident.

After she gets the certificate, she would be able to apply under BBMP’s ‘Pink auto scheme’ which gives financial aid up to Rs 70,000. Rizwan had earlier said they would make arrangements for the remainder money and get her a pink auto. But they later realised that the process of getting the certificate and applying for the auto would take a few weeks.

“At this age, she was supposed to take rest at home. But she is taking care of her grandson by driving an auto,’’ Rizwan said, adding that the vehicle given to Shantha is not new. It’s a two-year-old vehicle, which is in good condition. “She can use this until she gets the pink auto, after which we will give it to some deserving candidate,’’ he said.

