BRTS guard injured as speeding auto hits him between Hubballi-Dharwad, flees

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: In a horrific incident, an autorickshaw hit a security guard deployed on the BRTS corridor between Hubballi and Dharwad. The incident was reported near Iskcon temple on Tuesday afternoon when two autorickshaws tried to barge into the dedicated corridor despite the guard closing the sliding barricade.

The entire sequence has been recorded on the CCTV cameras and the video has gone viral on social media demanding an immediate arrest of the auto drivers. It's said that the driver duo also assaulted another guard in the previous junction as well.

The injured guard is a resident of Vidyanagar and has been working with the BRTS for the last few months. He was initially treated at KIMS hospital and later taken to SDM hospital for further treatment.

The video shows the guard allowed a car before the autos approached and tried to stop them by sliding the barricade. The autos which were speeding did not stop and rammed the barricades throwing away the guard. The other auto too fled from the spot. Locals who were around rushed to the help of the injured guard.

The BRTS officials are expected to lodge a formal complaint with the police on Wednesday afternoon. The police said that the BRTS officials have already briefed about the incidents and have shared the video.

“We are checking the CCTV footage between Hubballi and Dharwad to trace the registration number of the autorickshaw. We are also checking the CCTV footage from private establishments. We are hopeful that the accused will be netted soon. We have requested the general public and other vehicles not to use dedicated corridor as it could amount to crime and imprisonment,” said a senior police official.