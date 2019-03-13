Gold worth Rs 37 lakh seized at Kempegowda International Airport, two held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday arrested two people in separate cases on charges of smuggling and seized 1.12 kg of gold worth Rs 37.05 lakh. In one case, a 22-year-old from Mangaluru was arrested after he de-boarded a plane at KIA from Qatar.

The accused was then stopped for profiling when officials found that he was smuggling gold in paste form. The gold worth Rs 18.3 lakh and weighing 553 gm were extracted from his underwear, an official said. In the next incident, a 50-year-old passenger from Uttar Pradesh, returning from Saudi Arabia, had concealed six gold biscuits in a cylinder door lock. Officials broke open the lock and found the biscuits weighing 566 gm and worth Rs 18.75 lakh was seized.