Bengaluru: Metro service on Green Line to be hit today

BENGALURU: Track maintenance work at the Mahakavi Kuvempu Road Station on the Green Line of Namma Metro will affect services between National College and Yeshwanthpur stations on Thursday night.

A statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that services on the Green Line between Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra Stations will resume at the usual time, at 7 am, on Friday morning. On Thursday evening, the last train from Yelachenahalli going up to Nagasandra, will depart at 9.28 pm and in the opposite direction, the train will leave from Nagasandra at 9.30 pm and travel till Yelachenahalli.

Subsequently, trains on the Green Line will run between Yelachenahalli and National College, as well as Nagasandra and Yeshwanthpur Stations. “The last trains departing towards Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra Stations from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic will be at 9.50 pm. Train services on the Purple Line between Baiyappanahalli & Mysuru Road Stations will run as usual,” the BMRCL said.