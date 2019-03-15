Bengaluru cop and couple held in cheating, extortion case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old police constable from Vijayapura, a 21-year-old BSc student and her boyfriend have been arrested by Cottonpet police after they filed complaints against each other. The constable has been accused of wrongful confinement and of not paying Rs 1 lakh after receiving sexual favours from the student.

Mahadev Lakshman Jadhav is the arrested police constable. He was caught based on a complaint filed by Roja (name changed), and she and her boyfriend Ramesh (26) have been arrested after the constable accused them of trying to extort money from him.

Police said Mahadev and Roja came in contact last year on a dating application. He had come to the city to meet her on several occasions and they both shared physical relations on the condition that Mahadev pay Rs 1 lakh to Roja. But in the first week of March, Roja’s boyfriend, who introduced himself as Sunil, called Mahadev and demanded to pay up or else they would inform his wife about his affair.

“Mahadev came to the city on March 8 and took Roja to his constable friend’s house at Police Quarters on Mysuru Road, where they usually met. There was an argument over finances, and Roja shared her location with her boyfriend and informed him that Mahadev had locked her up. Ramesh alerted the police and went to the house. All three were brought to the station. After a preliminary probe, Mahadev was arrested for cheating and wrongful confinement, while Roja and her boyfriend were held for extortion,” the police said.