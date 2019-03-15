Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man makes sexual advances at woman, attacked

The autorickshaw driver sustained serious injuries in the attack, after which he filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An autorickshaw driver, who allegedly used to exploit women by telling them that they were being targeted by an evil presence, was brutally attacked by the family members of one such woman. Chand Pasha (39), a resident of Valmiki Nagar on Mysore Road, used to tell the victims that he would solve their problems through a special ritual, and sought sexual favours from them. 

He sustained serious injuries in the attack, after which he filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police. However, the police found during investigation that Pasha had made sexual advances towards the woman.

Pasha told the police that on March 4, when he was near Vinayaka theatre on CAR Quarters Road, a woman in her late 30s approached him to take her to Kalasipalya. He befriended her on the way, and started talking to her, saying he can perceive that she is in some problem.

Pasha waited for the woman while she finished her work at Kalasipalya. The woman then told him that she was not feeking well and asked her to drop her home at Rayasandra near Parappana Agrahara. Pasha became close to her and the woman told him her problems. Pasha, pretending to know astrology, told her that she was under some evil influence.

The woman told him that her family friend Shamir and his wife were also facing problems and asked him to help them out. Pasha met Shamir’s wife and told her that he would come with holy thread and holy water from a mosque in Cottonpet. He went to the woman’s house on March 5 to hand these over. While leaving, he gave her his phone number. 

He told the police that on March 9, he received a call from Shamir who asked him to come near his shop and meet him to perform some ritual. When Pasha went to meet him, Shamir and his friends took him near a mosque in Naganathapura and beat him up for cheating women. They locked him in a house, stripped him and thrashed him with a cricket bat and wooden logs. 

Pasha later went to a nearby private hospital for treatment. An investigating officer from Parappana Agrahara police station said, “Pasha, on the pretext of doing some rituals, touched the women inappropriately and made sexual advances. His intension was not to make money by scaring women of evil, but to meet his physical needs.

Shamir learnt about it with the help of his friends and attacked Pasha.”The officer added, “Pasha and Shamir wanted to reach a compromise, but since the attack was brutal we have taken a complaint and are investigating.” When we contacted Pasha, his wife attended the phone and said that they are not interested in talking.

