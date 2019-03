By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A traffic policeman from the Halasuru traffic station was abused and assaulted by a driver in an airjet vehicle belonging to the BWSSBB.

The cop had asked him to move his vehicle as it was parked on the road during peak hour, causing a jam.

The incident happened on Monday at around 9.15 am on 13th Main junction, 100-feet Road, Indiranagar.

Traffic constable Basavaraj Julpi, 26, was deployed there, when he found a BWSSB airjet vehicle parked on the road, affecting traffic.