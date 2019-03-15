Home Cities Bengaluru

Land owners call off protest at Bangalore Development Authority office

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara met landowners who had been staging a two-day dharna outside the BDA head office at Gutehalli late on Wednesday night.

Published: 15th March 2019

BENGALURU:   Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara met landowners who had been staging a two-day dharna outside the BDA head office at Gutehalli late on Wednesday night. Farmers whose land has been acquired by the BDA for the Peripheral Ring Road but who have not yet been paid any compensation as well as those set to lose their lands for the formation of the Dr Shivram Karanth Layout were on a joint protest. 

The Deputy CM assured them that those who are set to lose their land for the formation of the Layout will be given an audience with the Chief Minister shortly in order to present their grievances, said a source present there last evening. He also told the protestors demanding compensation for the PRR Road that the matter was pending with the Supreme Court. 

The Rs 17,200 crore PRR that will run to 65.5 km was sanctioned just Rs 1,000 crore in the state causing much disappointment among landowners. Nearly 1,810 acres of land spread across 67 villages are required for it and the land acquisition costs alone touch `8,100 crore. Following assurances from Parameshwara, the protest was called off.

