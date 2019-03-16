Bengaluru man discovers wife’s affair, gets beaten

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who returned home to take his forgotten wallet and phone was beaten up by his wife and his friend after he found the latter in a semi-dressed state with her. The two also threatened to kill him if he took the issue further. They were arrested after the man filed a police complaint. Ramesh (name changed), a 33-year-old resident of Ganapathipura in Konankunte, has been married to

Sandhya (name changed) for a few years. The couple has two children. On March 10, around 8.30 pm, he left home to attend a wedding reception and on his way, realised that he had left behind his wallet and mobile phone. He turned back and reached home around 9.30 pm, where he saw the bike of his friend, Sundar (name changed), parked outside.

After he had knocked and called out his wife's name for over 30 minutes, she opened the door. Ramesh went inside to find Sundar in a half-naked state. He was shocked to learn that Sundar and Sandhya were in a relationship for more than a year and a half. When questioned, the duo assaulted him.

"Sandhya threatened to castrate me and kill me," Ramesh said. When Ramesh told them he would complain to their respective family members, they even threatened to kill the children. On hearing the trio shouting loudly, neighbours rushed to the spot and saved him from further assault.

Ramesh and Sundar became friends two years ago as Sandhya and Sundar's wife worked together. While Ramesh works as an autorickshaw driver, Sundar, a resident of Yelachenahalli, works as a clerk at a bank in Jayanagar. Both families often met on special occasions and festivals. "My wife had tied a rakhi to Sundar last year and used to call him her brother," said Ramesh.

"We have booked the couple for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation and arrested them," said an investigating officer from Konankunte police station.