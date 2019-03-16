Home Cities Bengaluru

Momo challenge creeps into Peppa Pig, Fortnite videos on YouTube

Thousands of Bengaluru parents are panicking over the creepy images and clips of a disturbing character on the video sharing website.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

The image of the woman, better known as the infamous ‘Momo’, shows up on Peppa Pig episodes or the computer game Fortnite.

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of city parents are panicking over the creepy images and clips of a disturbing character on the video sharing website. The messages were circulated on WhatsApp and shared on numerous platforms like Facebook and Instagram, warning parents to keep their children away from watching the cartoon Peppa Pig.

The image of the woman, better known as the infamous ‘Momo’, shows up on Peppa Pig episodes or the computer game Fortnite. The video begins like any other episode of Peppa Pig, but three minutes in, a distorted face with bulging eyes appears on the screen and a creepy robotic voice begins speaking. ‘Slice your leg and you will never see me,’ the voice says, or ‘slice your wrists and your parents will never see me.’ 

Scared parents were concerned that the ‘Momo Challenge’ could lead their kids to hurt themselves. “I received this message about the video, my three-year-old daughter watches Peppa Pig every day. I was scared and circulated the text to all her friends’ parents, as I knew that at least 10 to 15 of them watch Peppa Pig,” said Sripriya SL.

“These videos are appearing on many social media sites and YouTube. While one video pops up on a Peppa Pig episode, another shows a woman in a white mask who prompts children to do dangerous tasks without telling their parents. These include, ‘turn the gas on’ or ‘find and take tablets’. Such videos, even if they are pranks, should be taken off the internet,” said Rashmika NM, a banker and mother of a four-year-old. 

Dr Himani Kashyap, assistant professor, NIMHANS, told TNIE, “I have a six-year-old son and such things on the internet are dangerous. It’s like going to a movie rated U and finding X-rated content.”

However, online reports claim that YouTube insisted that the content has not been found on YouTube Kids, and said that it only permitted news and videos that are intended to raise awareness on dangers of the challenge.

“Content of this kind would be in violation of our policies and removed immediately,” an online report stated, quoting YouTube.

Meanwhile, a senior officer from the cyber crime police in Bengaluru, on condition of anonymity, said they had received a few calls from parents and are checking the authenticity and root of these messages. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Momo challenge Peppa Pig Fortnite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp