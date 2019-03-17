Home Cities Bengaluru

Mother, two sons end lives in Bengaluru

The note, with Harish’s handwriting, also stated that they were not able to bear the medical expenses of their mother. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 55-year-old woman and her two grown-up physically disabled sons committed suicide by consuming poison at their house at Doddatoguru near Electronic City on Friday night. The deceased are Radhamma, Santhosh (25) and Harish (28). The family hailed from Gopasandra in Tamil Nadu. Radhamma had come to the city 15 years ago after her husband Dasharath Reddy separated from her. 

A senior police officer said the trio drank juice laced with poison late at night. “Around 7 am, Radhamma’s tenant, K Reddy, came to deliver milk and found the bodies. He called a neighbour who alerted the police control room,” the officer said. The Electronic City police found three glasses that were used to drink the poison and a death note stating that no one was responsible for their death.

HELPLINE

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from 10 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, or 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.
 

