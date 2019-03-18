Pro-Modi chants welcome Rahul Gandhi at Bengaluru meetup

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Manyata Tech Park on Monday saw hundreds of the city’s techies interact with him and discuss their issues. For those who did not get a chance to go inside however, a very different scene played out just a few meters outside the Amphitheatre with many people chanting slogans in support of Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to employees of the tech park about a host of issues including those faced by entrepreneurs.

The tech park hosts around 1.5 lakh employees with around 68 companies located in the 300-acre park. Gandhi interacted with only a small percentage of employees who had been selected for the meetup.

Outside the venue, the scene at the time of Gandhi’s arrival was palpable. Hundreds of employees, who were not part of the selected invitees, still thronged the venue and had to be held back by police barricades as well as officers.

As soon as Gandhi’s convoy rolled in, chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ could be heard chanted by the employees.

Several videos of the group were circulated on social media and a visual of Additional Commissioner of Police (East), physically ejecting one of the chanters from the premises was also captured. Singh could not be contacted later for comment.