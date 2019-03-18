Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress formally invites Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from state

The Congress earlier this month had announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from his bastion Amethi and Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli.

Published: 18th March 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday formally invited Congress President Rahul Gandhi to contest from any one of the 20 seats in Karnataka, saying, “Your candidature will not only boost the rank and file of our party in the entire state, but also in South India.’’

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had tweeted a few days ago, inviting Rahul to contest from the state. Dinesh Gundu Rao’s invitation reminded Rahul that his grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi were also sent to Parliament by the state. Indira Gandhi was elected from Chikmagalur in a by-election in 1978, and Sonia Gandhi was elected from Bellary in 1999.

Rao said in his invitation that if Rahul decided to contest, it would give the Congress an advantage in South India, but failed to specify how.

However, the invitation did not extend to Rahul’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi, whose seat had not been announced yet by the Congress. There is also no clarity if Priyanka Gandhi would contest.

 While Indira Gandhi had scripted her political comeback from Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka after the Emergency by winning the Lok Sabha bypolls in 1978, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had contested and won from Ballari in 1999, trouncing Sushma Swaraj.

Interestingly, the Congress has ceded Chikkamagaluru seat to its alliance partner JD(S) this time, while Ballari remains with the grand old party.

The request comes amid reports about demands within the Congress party for Rahul Gandhi to contest from one of the seats in the South.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp