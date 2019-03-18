Home Cities Bengaluru

Vayu Vajra’s monthly pass boost for BMTC

Thousands of people employed by different airlines and the Kempegowda International airport as well as those working in areas in the vicinity of the airport form its steady customers. 

Published: 18th March 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vayu Vajra buses that zoom to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with just a few halts enroute provide a steady source of income to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) every month, thanks to its popular monthly passes. 

The BMTC began issuing passes in May 2008 when airport operations began.
A senior BMTC official told The New Indian Express: “We issue between 22,000 and 24,500 passes annually. With each monthly pass priced at Rs 3,510, they are a definite boost to our monthly income. While the cost of the pass is `3,000, the GST works out to `150 and the toll charges are `360,” he said. Due to the fewer stops by the airport buses as compared to the regular BMTC buses, those rushing to work opt for it. 

“Women employees working at airport, who work odd hours due to the 24x7 nature of airport, find our buses very safe,” he added.

Another official said that an additional 100 bus trips were added to the airport during the financial year just concluding. 

“Route No. 9 heading from Majestic to the Airport and Route No. 8 from Electronic City to the airport continues to have the maximum patronage from flyers. An alternate route to the 
airport launched from the areas beyond it which terminate at the same bus bay too is gaining in popularity,”  he said.

