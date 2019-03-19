Home Cities Bengaluru

Consumer forum slaps finance firm with fine for levying exorbitant interest rate

However, in June 2011, the RFL suddenly increased the rate of interest to 13.75%. Again in December 2012, RFL increased the interest rate to 15%. 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), a finance company located in HAL 2nd Stage in Indiranagar, had to pay heavily for violating RBI guidelines by levying foreclosure charges on an individual borrower besides slapping exorbitant interest without prior information.

Bangalore I Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum comprising of president H R Srinivas and member D Suresh ordered RFL to pay the complainant Rs 1.01 lakh and Rs 25,367 along with 12% per annum interest from the date of transferring the loan amount from its financial institution to Deutsche Bank on May 20, 2014. 

The forum also ordered RFL to pay the difference of interest collected from the complainant K Sunil, resident of RT Nagar, if any. In addition to this, it has to pay Rs 20,000 towards damages and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.The loan amount had been prepaid by Sunil by transferring the same to Deutsche Bank from RFL. 

According the order passed recently, Sunil obtained a mortgage loan from RPL in September 2010 by mortgaging his house in RT Nagar for a sum of Rs 26.18 lakh to be repaid with 12.5% per annum flowing rate of interest in 125 Equated Monthly Installments (EMI)of Rs 3,5,575 per month.

However, in June 2011, the RFL suddenly increased the rate of interest to 13.75%. Again in December 2012, RFL increased the interest rate to 15%. Hence, Sunil moved the consumer forum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp