Home Cities Bengaluru

Indira Canteen food to be tested for hygiene in Bengaluru

The issue blew up days ahead of Indira Canteen being used to serve food for election officials in the forthcoming elections. 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of an Indira Canteen in Karnataka. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speculation over the quality of food served at Indira Canteens has evolved into a political slugfest: A BJP councillor alleged that the food was “poisonous” while Congress-ruled Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the nodal agency for Indira Canteens in Bengaluru, defended the food quality as “tested” and found fine for consumption.

The issue blew up days ahead of Indira Canteen being used to serve food for election officials in the forthcoming elections. The issue came to the fore on Monday, with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara ordering the BBMP commissioner to investigate the matter. “I have had food at Indira Canteen and also instructed them to ensure hygiene. However, after the report, I ordered the BBMP commissioner to submit a report and take action in case of poor quality,” he said. 

BBMP health officials have decided to send samples of food served at Indira canteens in the city to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regularly, to ensure quality of food.

During inspection ahead of serving election duty officials, BBMP health officials collected samples and ascertained factors like ‘Added Colouring Matter’, ‘Presence of Insects/Rodent Hair’, ‘Artificial Sweetening Agents’ and other criteria to be “negative”, concluding that Indira Canteen food is recommended for consumption and without lead content, too. 

This inspection by BBMP officials as well as the Deputy CM’s reaction came after BJP corporator Umesh Shetty from Govindarajanagar ward tested the food with samples sent for a laboratory test at MS Ramaiah Hospital, for which it claimed to be ‘Poisonous’ as it reported it to be bacteria-ridden. 

Manoranjan Hegade, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, said, “We conducted an inspection in all BBMP zones and recently conducted the same test. We have not found such poisonous content in the food while it was tested. We have tested the food as per recommendations of FSSAI. However, we have decided to send these samples to FSSAI so that there is no doubt among the public and council members, alike.”

However, Shetty is not happy with the BBMP’s claims. “BBMP, a government agency, cannot give unbiased reports in the matter. Moreover, the test conducted by MS Ramaiah Hospital has submitted poisonous content in food served in these canteens. A private hospital can’t give such reports without testing it properly. Even the FSSAI is a government agency. Then how can someone be sure about results being fair? I demand that there should be some serious testing done. Also, BBMP officials hardly follow these procedures and have never gone to Indira canteens. How can they give an unbiased report?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira canteen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp