It’s (inter)personal: Skills needed to manage a startup   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As humans, we tend to procrastinate – personally and professionally. Employees must be motivated to manage their time efficiently. Interpersonal skills, including verbal, non-verbal, and listening attributes should be developed at the top management level and will percolate down to others in the startup. Some skills essential for anyone to thrive in a growing business include team spirit, diplomacy, helpfulness, optimism, influence, flexibility, collaboration, empathy and tolerance.

These can help everyone align better with the larger vision and goal and ensure that the team is on the same page. Developing relevant soft skills will further ensure that the business flows consistently and cohesively. Soft skills can only be inculcated among employees through interpersonal communication and will reap dividends in the long run.- Saroja Yeramilli, CEO and founder, Melorra

Interpersonal skills, including communication and team building are among the most important tools for the growth of startups. It includes problem-solving, listening, negotiation and assertiveness. They help in employee retention, customer service and project management. When interpersonal skills are strong, teams become more agile and can solve complex problems.

It is imperative to also value each others thoughts. This will significantly improve overall working relationships. Developing interpersonal skills is thus conducive to growth and must be ingrained deep within the startup system for better productivity.- Prashant Singh, founder and managing director, Medlife International Private Limited

In any high pressure environment, the need for a social institution before anything else is vital for employee retention. The work culture would stem from the values demonstrated by the founders and the stories that reinforce the desired behaviours.

A founder is expected to be many things including articulate, confident, professional, courteous, and sensitive and therefore must listen with intent at every interaction. And lastly, creating a culture where everyone is empowered to identify and resolve customer needs at their level is what will enable the organisation to scale to new heights.- Krishna Ulagaratchagan, Co-founder and CEO, healthi