Elevated  corridor project to be implemented after polls: CM Kumaraswamy

According to representatives at the meeting, the CM assured them that no immediate development would be taken up. 

Published: 20th March 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday held discussions with citizen groups that had last week staged protests against the government over calling tenders for the North-South portion of the elevated corridor. Kumaraswamy heard the appeals on the implication of the project’s implementation from the citizens’ perspective.

According to representatives at the meeting, the CM assured them that no immediate development would be taken up.  They also said Kumaraswamy told them that the government is focused on the upcoming elections and the project implementation part would only happen after elections, which will guarantee enough time for government and citizens to hold discussions on the matter. 

A release said, “The CM has agreed to hold public consultations on the issue of mobility itself, including the proposed elevated corridor project before proceeding any further in the matter.”Srinivas Alavilli, Citizens for Bengaluru, said, “The CM said public transport is his priority, and wishes to develop Bengaluru as a high-quality liveable city.”

