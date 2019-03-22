Home Cities Bengaluru

Down’s Syndrome no more a barrier for these achievers

Down’s Syndrome is merely a genetic condition for Lizaba and her parents.

Published: 22nd March 2019

Lizaba, a teacher and a swimming champion| Express

By Kinjal Manoj Patel
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Down’s Syndrome is merely a genetic condition for Lizaba and her parents. Lizaba (24) is a teacher, dancer and a swimming champion who has won several laurels at the national as well as international level. The disorder is associated with a certain level of learning disability, facial appearance and weak muscle tone. A child’s mental and physical inability is considered a hurdle, but not so with Lizaba, who broke all barriers and stereotypes. 

In 2012, Lizaba won her first gold medal in swimming in Chennai, and till 2018, has been winning gold medals in the National Paralympics. In 2013, Lizaba represented India in the Asia-Pacific Regional Games and bagged a bronze as well as silver medal. Again, in 2015, Lizaba won a bronze for 50m backstroke in the Special Olympics, competing against 6,500 participants. Lizaba completed SSLC and HSC with first class grades.

Currently, she is a teacher at Elm Montessori School, HSR Layout. “It is the duty of every mother to raise her child, and it is not a child’s fault if born with Down’s Syndrome. Lizaba is a brave child, in fact, my other two kids who are also national level swimmers, are inspired by Lizaba. A mother has to give unconditional love to her children,” said Iren Deepak, Lizaba’s mother and a counsellor at Gunasheela Fertility Centre, Basavanagudi. 

“There are many programmes which can benefit patients, like the Infant Stimulation Programme. Patients can suffer from vision problems, thyroid deficiency etc,” said Dr Sridevi Hegde, senior consultant, department of medical genetics, Manipal Hospitals.

Like Lizaba, there are many fighters and achievers who keep track of their goals. Kushal (22) is a swimming coach and lifeguard in Bangalore Vihara Kendra, Banashankari, and has won three silver and two gold medals at the Paralympic Swimming Championship held in Haryana, Mumbai, and Chennai. He also bagged one gold and one bronze medal at Asia Pacific Special Olympics.

Sania is an art enthusiast, dancer, basketball and badminton player, and has also completed computer courses. She was very active in school and was also a member of her school band. “I wish to have my own art store some day,” says Sania.

