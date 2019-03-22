Home Cities Bengaluru

Plastic menace: Civic body cracks down on eateries in Bengaluru

Popular  restaurants in the city were raided by the civic agency on Wednesday night, as part of a drive to crack down on plastic use.

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

express illustration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular restaurants in the city were raided by the civic agency on Wednesday night, as part of a drive to crack down on plastic use. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) collected `14.42 lakh in fines and seized 1,074 kg of plastic during the inspection conducted on 110 eateries. It also shut down four traders. 

The eateries fined during the drive include famous names such as New Udupi Park Restaurant, Coffee Day Centre, KFC, Wall Street Restaurant and Peacock Restaurant. BBMP has started the raids to check use of plastic by traders and commercial establishments in the city for packing purposes, and ensure zero-plastic usage. The crackdown is expected to be carried out throughout this month, for which health officials will be deputed from all the eight zonal and 198 ward-level offices. 

This move comes after BBMP last year issued notices to all convention centres and shopping malls not to use plastic material and install RO plants within their structures to avoid serving bottled drinking water. 
D Randeep, Additional Commissioner for Health and Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said, “The raids will be carried out against convention halls, shopping malls and eateries and heavy fine will be levied on those using plastic material. We have started the drive in all our zones on March 20 and it will go on for a month.”This is the first drive undertaken by the civic body this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp