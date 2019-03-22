Home Cities Bengaluru

Thieves break open SUV’s window, flee with Rs 4 lakh in Bengaluru

Two bike-borne men broke open the window of an SUV and made away with Rs 4 lakh cash in Bagaluru on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 22nd March 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Two bike-borne men broke open the window of an SUV and made away with Rs 4 lakh cash in Bagaluru on Wednesday afternoon. The victim M Harilal Nayak, (32), works as a driver for a builder. After withdrawing cash from Andhra Bank for the builder, Nayak had parked the car near a tender coconut shop in Vinayaknagar around 11.30am.

While he was drinking tender coconut water, two men broke open the glass and fled with the bag containing Rs 4 lakh. An auto driver Mohammed Ibaz noticed the incident and alerted Nayak who chased the thief but in vain.

Nayak has been working with D Rajashekar Reddy, a builder in Yelahanka. Reddy often sent him to withdraw cash to make payment for the labourers. “The movement of the bike has been caught in CCTV and statements of the eyewitness and bank staffers have been taken. Involvement of the car driver also cannot be ruled out. We are probing the case from all angles, and efforts are on to nab the accused,” said a police official. Nayak told cops that he had noticed someone following him.

