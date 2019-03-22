Young doctors do well, 81 per cent pass out of RGUHS 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, has recorded the highest pass percentage in the past five years. The overall pass percentage for the academic year 2018-19 is 81.11%. In 2017-18, the overall pass percentage was 70.44%. This year, over 37,670 candidates appeared for various undergraduate, postgraduate and other para clinical courses, of who 30,556 candidates cleared the exams.

At the 21st annual convocation scheduled to be held on March 26, more than 90 candidates will receive their convocation certificates on stage.Dr Sachidanand, vice-chancellor, RGUHS, said, “Governor and Chancellor Vajubai Vala will hand over convocation certificates to the students, and Prof CNR Rao will deliver the convocation address.”

Among the rankholders and gold medal winners, there are more candidates from private medical colleges compared to government-run colleges. Asked about it, Sachidanand said, “The university does not discriminate between private and government colleges. The only reason there are few students from government colleges is because the number of government-run medical colleges is also few.”

Golden boy comes from Mangaluru this year

Vallish Shenoy, an MBBS student of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru, has become the ‘Golden Boy’ of RGUHS, Bengaluru, this year by securing seven medals and a cash award.

More girls got medals

Of the total 136 gold medals, 86 were bagged by girl students and 22 by boys. These medals have been shared by total 108 students. For the first time. the university has instituted 39 gold medals of 4.8 gram each, which costs around `16,000 per medal.