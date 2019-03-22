Home Cities Bengaluru

Young doctors do well, 81 per cent pass out of RGUHS 

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, has recorded the highest pass percentage in the past five years.

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, has recorded the highest pass percentage in the past five years. The overall pass percentage for the academic year 2018-19 is 81.11%. In 2017-18, the overall pass percentage was 70.44%. This year, over 37,670 candidates appeared for various undergraduate, postgraduate and other para clinical courses, of who 30,556 candidates cleared the exams. 

At the 21st annual convocation scheduled to be held on March 26, more than 90 candidates will receive their convocation certificates on stage.Dr Sachidanand, vice-chancellor, RGUHS, said, “Governor and Chancellor Vajubai Vala will hand over convocation certificates to the students, and Prof CNR Rao will deliver the convocation address.”

Among the rankholders and gold medal winners, there are more candidates from private medical colleges compared to government-run colleges. Asked about it, Sachidanand said, “The university does not discriminate between private and government colleges. The only reason there are few students from government colleges is because the number of government-run medical colleges is also few.”

Golden boy comes from Mangaluru this year

Vallish Shenoy, an MBBS student of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru, has become the ‘Golden Boy’ of RGUHS, Bengaluru, this year by securing seven  medals and a cash award.  

More girls got medals
Of the total 136 gold medals, 86 were bagged by girl students and 22 by boys. These medals have been shared by total 108 students. For the first time. the university has instituted 39 gold medals of 4.8 gram each, which costs around `16,000 per medal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp