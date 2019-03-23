Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t need empty BMTC Volvo buses adding to Bengaluru's traffic mess, say citizens

Ajit Lakshamirathan, a resident of Kundanahalli and member of Whitefield Rising, said he sees 20-30 Volvo buses running empty, especially during leaner traffic hours.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : While empty buses may appear to be a welcome sight for commuters used to travelling in sardine-packed public vehicles, the sparsely-occupied BMTC Volvo buses plying on major roads near IT parks in the city only pose as an eyesore for many. Citizens already battling traffic chaos on the main roads in tech hubs say these buses   needlessly add to the vehicle congestion.  

Ajit Lakshamirathan, a resident of Kundanahalli and member of Whitefield Rising, said he sees 20-30 Volvo buses running empty, especially during leaner traffic hours. “Around 12pm, several vacant Volvo buses run by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) travel on the Kundanahalli road. With the underpass construction going on, these buses add to the traffic. We had suggested to the divisional BMTC officers to shift these buses to other alternative routes.

However, since those routes are narrow, officers said it is not possible for the huge buses to take them due to their weight and size,” he added.According to traffic expert M N Shreehari, since BMTC has taken these buses on contract basis, it is not practical to get their routes changed. “It may not be successful as the cost would be more and people would be reluctant to shell out money,” he said.  

These buses are hired specifically for IT professionals, and so the tech parks should also try to resolve the problem, say citizens. “Considering the city’s traffic situation, and since the main objective is to reduce private vehicles on the road, tech parks and BMTC should come up with an agreement to address such public issues,” Anju Dinesh, a resident of Brookefield, said.

A divisional BMTC officer denied that these buses run empty. “After dropping off employees, the buses go to Kadugodi bus stop and start their routine schedule to Majestic. In the evening, they return to the bus depot,” said the official.BMTC managing director N V Prasad, however, admitted that the Volvo buses pose a problem. “The trouble is that these buses cannot take alternative routes as they have been assigned designated routes. We can operate them as premium services where they run one trip in the morning and evening, but the timings are a problem and it is not possible at this point,” he said.

The dedicated transport service was introduced by BMTC for the employees of tech parks a few years ago in a bid to take a few thousand cars off the road. At present, 900 buses are plying, out of which 230 are Volvo buses. Many companies in major tech parks, like Manyata Tech Park, ITPL, Bagmane Tech Park, RMZ Ecospace, EMZ Ecoworld and some companies in Electronics City, have partnered with BMTC in an effort to reduce the traffic burden on the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC BMTC Volvo buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp