Karnataka holds AI competition to look for smart answers to daily issues  

A total of 25 ideas were shortlisted from among the many sent in by companies, startups, citizens, academic institutions and others.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:38 AM

25 ideas were shortlisted from among the many sent in by companies, startups, citizens and others

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 200 projects on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions to solve public issues in agriculture, education, healthcare, traffic, transportation, safety, governance, and public utilities were received by the ‘AI For Good’ competition. It was organised by the state government’s Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology in collaboration with NASSCOM (The National Association of Software and Services Companies) through a public-private partnership initiative called The Center of Excellence for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. The winners will be announced on Saturday.

A total of 25 ideas were shortlisted from among the many sent in by companies, startups, citizens, academic institutions and others. The winners will receive an opportunity to scale up and get funding.
Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, said, “AI for Good was initiated during the end of last year.

The idea was to identify intelligent solutions that can help address key issues in areas of public importance for better governance, risk management and sustainable development.” Some of the companies that presented their ideas to the jury on Friday included IBM India, Accenture Labs, Tata Consultancy Services, among others.

Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, said , “Equally essential is the application of AI in the public sector and for governance. Through this initiative, we will enable innovators to build models that will validate India on the global AI map.” The jury started its judging process on Friday.

Artificial Intelligence

