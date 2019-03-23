Home Cities Bengaluru

Water tankers wreak havoc on Bengaluru roads

The private water tankers scurrying around recklessly in their effort to mint money are turning into deadly killer machines on the city streets, particularly on the outskirts.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

According to a traffic official, rash driving is frequently seen on Outer Ring Road, particularly around Silk Board

By S Lalitha 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The private water tankers scurrying around recklessly in their effort to mint money are turning into deadly killer machines on the city streets, particularly on the outskirts. In just two months of this year, they have killed eight persons and injured 11 of them.

The toll appears more shocking when compared with the statistics provided by the Traffic Management Centre for the previous years. The number of deaths caused by tankers was 12 in 2017, and 16 in 2018.
Admitting that tankers pose a big danger to people on the roads, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, P Harishekaran, said he issued a directive on Wednesday to inspectors across the city to maintain extra vigil over these vehicles.

“I have asked them to check all documents pertaining to the vehicle and the licence of the driver, and to take strong action against any form of violation by them, including driving during the banned peak morning and evening hours,” he told CE. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Principal Secretary of Transport and Transport Commissioner.

Another senior traffic official said the menace was acute in the peripheral areas. “Cases of rash driving are frequent on Outer Ring Road, particularly at Silk Board and surrounding areas, and in Varthur, Panathur and Bellandur areas,” he said. Residents in the outskirts of the city desperately depend on private water tankers for their daily water needs as Cauvery water supply is yet to reach them and bore wells in most houses have dried up.

The reckless driving continues unabated despite cases being booked against the drivers, he added. 
Offenders are levied fines ranging between `2,000 and `2,500. “Vehicles causing deaths are seized immediately,” he said. Cases are booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or public safety), and 338 (causing grievous hurt due to dangerous driving) of the Indian Penal Code.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water tanker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp