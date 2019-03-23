Water tankers wreak havoc on Bengaluru roads

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The private water tankers scurrying around recklessly in their effort to mint money are turning into deadly killer machines on the city streets, particularly on the outskirts. In just two months of this year, they have killed eight persons and injured 11 of them.

The toll appears more shocking when compared with the statistics provided by the Traffic Management Centre for the previous years. The number of deaths caused by tankers was 12 in 2017, and 16 in 2018.

Admitting that tankers pose a big danger to people on the roads, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, P Harishekaran, said he issued a directive on Wednesday to inspectors across the city to maintain extra vigil over these vehicles.

“I have asked them to check all documents pertaining to the vehicle and the licence of the driver, and to take strong action against any form of violation by them, including driving during the banned peak morning and evening hours,” he told CE. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Principal Secretary of Transport and Transport Commissioner.

Another senior traffic official said the menace was acute in the peripheral areas. “Cases of rash driving are frequent on Outer Ring Road, particularly at Silk Board and surrounding areas, and in Varthur, Panathur and Bellandur areas,” he said. Residents in the outskirts of the city desperately depend on private water tankers for their daily water needs as Cauvery water supply is yet to reach them and bore wells in most houses have dried up.

The reckless driving continues unabated despite cases being booked against the drivers, he added.

Offenders are levied fines ranging between `2,000 and `2,500. “Vehicles causing deaths are seized immediately,” he said. Cases are booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or public safety), and 338 (causing grievous hurt due to dangerous driving) of the Indian Penal Code.