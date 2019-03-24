Home Cities Bengaluru

Ola will function across Bengaluru as normal, minister tweets

Transport Commissioner had issued suspension order for Ola cabs, stating that it was not satisfied with the reply given by Ola as to why it had started bike taxi services in the city without licence.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting an end to the looming misery of thousands of taxi drivers signed up with Ola, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge tweeted on Sunday morning stating that the company would be allowed to operate normally from Sunday itself.

On 18th of this month, the Transport Commissioner had issued a suspension order for Ola cabs, stating that it was not satisfied with the reply given by Ola as to why it had started bike taxi services in the city in the absence of a license for the same. 

In his tweet, Kharge said, ". @Olacabs will run their business as usual from today. However, there is an urgent need for policies to catch-up with new technologies & also industries too should work closer with Govt to help evolve policies for innovations."

While Ola said that it had received the order on Friday, with a time of 3 days allowed for it to return it's license, Ola cabs were due to have gone off the roads from Tuesday. However, this will not happen according to Kharge.

The minister could not be reached for a comment on how the suspension order would be dealt with. 

