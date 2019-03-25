Miscreants hit bizman’s bike, escape with Rs 9 lakh 

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman was robbed of Rs 6.5 lakh in foreign currency and Rs 2.5 lakh in Indian currency by two scooter-borne men on Robertson Road. The miscreants hit the victim’s scooter and got into a fight with him, managing to steal his money by diverting his attention.

Mohammed Abdulla Gaphoor Khan (53), a resident of BSA Road in Sagayapuram, left his house around 11 am and was on his way to his son’s foreign currency exchange office on his scooter on Tuesday.

Around 11.15 am, when he was near Tannery Road Doddi, two persons on a scooter followed him and hit his vehicle from behind, but he managed to escape. When he was on Robertson Road Circle in Frazer Town, the scooter riders came again and hit his vehicle from behind.

As Khan was regaining his balance, the driver started shouting that he could not ride the vehicle properly.

“The pillion rider came near me, but didn’t say anything,” Khan said. The duo then decided to drop the issue, and move on.

“When I reached Coles Park, I checked my trouser pocket and found the money missing. I went back to the spot and found the two men had already left. They intentionally hit me and diverted my attention to steal the money,” Khan said. He had 35,000 Saudi Riyal worth Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh in Indian Currency.

An investigating officer from Pulakeshinagar police station said a case has been taken up against the two scooter riders.