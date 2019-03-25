Next big global firm to come from India: CEO WhatsApp India Abhijit Bose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next WhatsApp or similar company that will have a worldwide base of users, will be conceptualised in India, Abhijit Bose, CEO of WhatsApp India said recently.In town for the inaugurural of CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT’s) annual national-level inter-collegiate Cultural, Technical & Management fest ‘CMR Cultura’19, Bose said many may not even know we are sitting in a window of immense potential.

“We are entering probably one of the greatest opportunities to be a business leader, an engineer, somebody coming into the workforce, not just in India but anywhere in the world. The next WhatsApp, the next Ezetap will not be coming from the US, but from India and I sincerely believe that. My wife and I left California 14 years ago because we genuinely believe that the next 100 years will be Asian and Indian-centric; it’s been 14 years I thought I was going to be back in San Francisco 10 years ago but I am still here. I envy and congratulate everybody here for the opportunities that are there in front of us,” he said.

He further added that applications and integration over the mobile internet is the next wave. A hockey stick curve is whatever a company aspires for-a little bit of investment and hyper growth.

“Ezetap and most Indian companies never go through this; we go up, go down and sideways. Hopefully, we go up in the right. When you go through hyper-growth (all of us wish for), actually what happens is you miss out on the important lessons of toughness. A lot of companies when they face adversities while scaling don’t know how to react,” he said.

Bose added that springing back after adversities helps one move forward and becomes a competitive advantage. The two-day event will witness over 90 institutions across Karnataka taking part in various activities.