Summer at Doon programme calls for applications

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Doon School will be taking applications for its 6th residential Summer@Doon leadership programme, which will be held from May 21 to June 3. The programme, open to students of Class 9 to 12, will accept applications till April 30.

“Summer at Doon seeks to create a special experience that will enable a wider student body of girls and boys to discover essential qualities within themselves that will help them on their journey of action, leadership, service and fulfilment. The two-week-long programme will be an adventure that promises to be challenging and intellectually demanding, enabling students to meet and make like-minded friends, and to learn from each other and the adults leading Summer at Doon,” Matthew Raggett, Headmaster, said.

Over the course, participants will look at leadership case studies, design thinking, creative learning, motivational lectures and outdoor adventures. “The programme will allow students to expand their horizons across multiple disciplines and learn through the lenses of history, geography, philosophy and economics,” the school said.

“I have definitely learnt to use my time more productively, reduced the need for my phone and I also have an idea now as to what I would like to do with my life,” said Samriddhi Patil, who participated last year. “The modules were great because the tutors let everyone speak and give their ideas,” said another participant, Suchet Gopal.