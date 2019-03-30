Home Cities Bengaluru

The fast and very furious turn Bengaluru roads into danger zones

Chaotic traffic, spending non-productive two hours on roads trigger stress among citizens.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru traffic

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru is on  edge. Every five days, one person falls victim to road rage in the city, says a senior police officer. Uncharacteristic for a city which prides itself on being “cool”, with road rage, stress and anger issues on the rise. “It is frightening. We don’t know when who will flare up and what kind of clash a small argument can turn into. There are many cases of road rage being registered these days. Approximately four a week, and some of them as serious as stabbing and being hit with cricket bats etc,” said the officer.

While reasons for such rage are many, psychologists and psychiatrists say that other than interpersonal issues and behavioural problems, it could be the city itself. “Chaotic traffic and spending non-productive hours on the roads is not just eating into leisure and family time, but also forcing people to make compromises on their deliverability at work. The result is stress and its byproducts are road rage, anger issues, hypertension etc,” said Ashwini A, a clinical psychologist. 

It is scary for commuters too. Some have started gathering tips from psychologists and traffic cops to ensure they don’t end up being beaten up when someone breaks out into road rage. “I do get angry but I am now scared to retaliate or shout at people. I don’t know what weapons people carry in their cars, or what their state of mind is. I think being young and a woman makes me more vulnerable, so I keep quiet,” said Sarika Narayan, a business analyst.

Another software engineer said whenever he senses that an argument on the road might turn serious, he “pretends to be deaf or blind and presses forward”. Interestingly, a recent research report in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine states that driving more than 16km each way, to and from work, is associated with higher blood pressure and blood sugar. 

Psychologist Dr Mahesh S said that aggressive driving can range from mild displays of anger, such as not maintaining a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead, to more serious forms of violence such as physical assault and accidents. 

“The term ‘road rage’ reveals that rage is an extreme, energised state of anger which has accumulated and been suppressed for some time, and finds expression in such behaviour,” he said. He explained that there are two types of anger: ‘Trait anger’ and ‘State anger’. “Trait anger is where people are prone to getting angry, while state anger is reactions to situations which are provocative at a particular point,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior traffic police officer said that people should refrain from getting into altercations on the road as it is extremely dangerous and could even take lives. He warned that because one does not know the emotional state of the other person, all motorists should “exercise self-control and restraint and not get involved in any aggressive driving incidents”.

Avoid going off the deep end

  • Make sure you get enough sleep 
  • Give yourself plenty of time to reach destination 
  • Listen to soothing music, concentrate on breathing 
  • Don’t show displeasureto other drivers 
  • Avoid venting

Be courteous

  • Control your anger
  • Don't take traffic problems personally
  • Avoid making eye contact with an aggressive driver
  • Don't make obscene gestures
  • Use horn sparingly 
  • Don't block lanes

RAGING COMMUTERS

  • February 2019: A 38-year-old autorickshaw driver battled for life after he was allegedly punched by an MBA student on Kadubeesanahalli flyover.
  • November 2018: Cab driver allegedly followed singer Vasundhara Das for more than 4km, blocking her way twice to abuse her in filthy language.
  • September 2018: Pawan Kumar (26), an employee of a tours and travels firm, stabbed to death by two rowdy-sheeters at Chikkabidarakallu bus stop in Madanayakanahalli, after an altercation.
  • August 2017: Kannada actor Jaggesh's son stabbed on his thigh by stranger in a road rage incident in RT Nagar.
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru traffic Bengaluru traffic chaos Bengaluru traffic stress Bengaluru roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp